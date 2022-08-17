3xLOGIC Announces Next Q3 Dealer Webinar for September 1st

01 September event to review multiple new and upgraded solutions for company's integrator partners

FISHERS, Ind. (PRWEB) August 17, 2022

3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, today announced its latest webinar in an on-going series that makes 3xLOGIC experts available to showcase the latest product releases in cameras, hardware, cloud-managed and advanced detection solutions. The 3xLOGIC team will also be presenting new features and enhancements to the VIGIL and VIGIL CLOUD platforms.

The September 1st Q3 Webinar (2-3 pm ET) agenda includes:



VIGIL CLOUD new features & enhancements

VIGIL CLOUD coming to the UK

Camera & Hardware focus on new products and features

Gunshot Detection solution

Partner marketing tools & resources

Those interested in joining the Webinar can register here. "The rapid pace of innovation and the constant evolution and expansion of our ecosystem of solutions makes these webinars ‘must attend' events for our network of dealers and business partners. We look forward to sharing the latest news and events from 3xLOGIC with all those who can attend," said Bill Hobbs, 3xLOGIC VP of Global Sales.

3xLOGIC webinars can always be accessed after the live event by accessing the link in the following week's newsletter. More details for all 3xLOGIC solutions available at 3xLOGIC.com or call +1 (877) 395-6442.

Press Contact North America

Beth Oyler

beth.oyler@3xLOGIC.com

765.438.1863

3xLOGIC Press Contact UK and Europe

Linda Tyrrell, The Henley Group International

linda@henley.co.uk

+44 (0)1491 570972

About 3xLOGIC

3xLOGIC Inc. is a leading innovator and provider of security hardware, software, and cloud-based solutions that drive business intelligence for customers around the globe. 3xLOGIC's solutions go beyond security to deliver transformational business value, by mining data and converting it into actionable insights – for greater visibility and fresh perspective on problems businesses didn't even know they had. Follow 3xLOGIC on Facebook, Linked-in, or our Twitter account, and read our latest news at http://www.3xlogic.com

###

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/3xlogic_announces_next_q3_dealer_webinar_for_september_1st/prweb18850970.htm