MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Daniel Vandal to announce funding to support opportunities for sport and recreation in the Yukon
WHITEHORSE, YT, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan and Minister for CanNor; the Honourable Jeanie McLean, Minister of Education and Minister responsible for Women's Directorate; and Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, will make an announcement regarding support for high-quality sports and recreation opportunities in the Yukon.
A media availability will follow remarks.
Date: August 19, 2022
Time: 9:30 am MST (Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:10 am MST)
Location:
Sport Yukon Foyer
4061 4 Avenue
Whitehorse, YT
