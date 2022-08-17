Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,862 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Daniel Vandal to announce funding to support opportunities for sport and recreation in the Yukon

WHITEHORSE, YT, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Daniel Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan and Minister for CanNor; the Honourable Jeanie McLean, Minister of Education and Minister responsible for Women's Directorate; and Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, will make an announcement regarding support for high-quality sports and recreation opportunities in the Yukon.

A media availability will follow remarks.

Date: August 19, 2022
Time: 9:30 am MST (Media are asked to arrive no later than 9:10 am MST)

Location: 
Sport Yukon Foyer
4061 4 Avenue
Whitehorse, YT

Follow CanNor on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/17/c7261.html

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Daniel Vandal to announce funding to support opportunities for sport and recreation in the Yukon

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.