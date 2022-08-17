Meadow Place Dental Joins in new Partnership with Smile Brands

The partnership will provide staff administrative support and services

Smile Brands, one of the nation's leading dental support organizations (DSO), is pleased to announce its new affiliate partnership with Meadow Place Dental in East Longmeadow, MA.

Dr. Lawrence Life and Dr. Jennifer Walsh, along with associate Dr. David Cardaropoli, lead a team of 16 from their East Longmeadow location. Comfort, quality, convenience, and affordability are the hallmarks of the practice's operations. The team provides general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, specialty dentistry, and emergency dental services to patients in East Longmeadow and the surrounding area.

"When looking to partner with a DSO, it was important to us to choose an organization where we could maintain our safe and caring environment for both patients and team members. The culture at Smile Brands aligns with our way of practicing dentistry and will allow us to expand and stabilize our patient reach in the community we serve," said Dr. Life.

Smile Brands will provide administrative support and services to the practice including purchasing, payroll, accounting, IT, billing, facilities management, and marketing. The business will continue to operate under the Meadow Place Dental name, and the existing staff will remain with the office.

"We are excited to partner with Meadow Place Dental," said Steve Bilt, Smile Brands co-founder, and CEO. "Our teams share similar values including a commitment to providing Smiles For Everyone®, and smiles for patients, providers, employees, and community partners. We look forward to supporting their practice growth goals and community involvement through added support and resources."

About Smile Brands:

Smile Brands, based in Irvine, California, is one of the largest providers of dental support services in the United States. The company supports nearly 700 affiliated practices, with more than 7,500 dedicated team members across 30 states. Smile Brands supports a portfolio of over 75 brands including well-known regional brands: Bright Now! Dental, Castle Dental, Merit Dental, Midwest Dental, Monarch Dental, and Mondovi Dental. The company provides comprehensive business support services through exclusive long-term agreements with affiliate dental groups, allowing affiliated practices to spend more time caring for patients and less time on the administrative, marketing, and financial aspects of operating a dental office. The organization receives frequent recognition for its award-winning culture and has been recognized as a Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, Comparably, Stevie® Awards, and more. Smile Brands is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in San Francisco, California. Visit smilebrands.com for more information.

