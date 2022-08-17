Keller Williams to Kick Off Mega Camp on August 23

Gary Keller and Jay Papasan to lead top-producing agent panels on growth practices in market shift

Keller Williams (KW), the world's largest real estate franchise by agent count, has once again opened its Austin, Texas-based Mega Camp, a leading annual real estate training conference, to agents across the real estate industry.

Gary Keller, executive chairman of KW, and Jay Papasan, vice president of strategic content at KW, will co-lead a series of top-producing agent panel discussions focused on fueling real estate business growth in a dynamically shifting housing market.

"We are known as the place where real estate entrepreneurs thrive," said Jason Abrams, head of industry and learning, KW. "And, we are inviting agents across our industry to Mega Camp to learn how to build a business worth owning and to enjoy a life worth living."

Set to take place on August 23-24 at the Austin Convention Center, Mega Camp has more than 10,300 agents registered to attend in-person (7,600) and digitally based (2,700), as of today.

Along with a host of top-producing KW agents, Abrams, Sajag Patel, chief operating officer of KW, Marc King, president of KW, and Jen Davis, vice president of KW MAPS Coaching, the coaching division of KW, will also be featured on panel sessions at the conference.

On August 23, Keller, Papasan and Ruben Gonzalez, the chief economist of Keller Williams, will open the event with a deep dive into the mechanics of the housing market, the economy, and the industry.

"We see the market swinging in the favor of agents that are skills-based," said Abrams. "So, we're showcasing how our top agents are using listings, leads, leverage and wealth strategies to grow."

For real estate agents across the industry, digitally-based tickets still remain on sale online. The agenda for Mega Camp is available.

Keller and Papasan are the bestselling co-authors of The ONE Thing: The Surprisingly Simple Truth Behind Extraordinary Results, The Millionaire Real Estate Agent, The Millionaire Real Estate Investor, and SHIFT: How Top Real Estate Agents Tackle Tough Times.

For media and analysts, general session livestream access is available upon request.

