How will Lattice's new FPGA impact the semiconductor industry?

In the field of semiconductor chips, FPGA (Field Programmable Logic Gate Array) has a role and status that cannot be ignored. With the continuous evolution of semiconductor technology, the design technology of FPGA is also continuously optimized, gradually changing from the peripheral device of electronic design to the core of digital system. Driven by technologies such as 5G, AI, and the Internet of Things, the FPGA market has broad prospects. According to MRFR data, the global FPGA market will reach US$6.906 billion in 2019, and it is expected that the global FPGA market will reach US$12.5 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate of 10.42%.On June 29, Lattice, known for its low-power products, released a new FPGA product, CertusPro-NX. According to Lattice Field Technical Support Director Jeffery PU, the product is based on the Lattice Nexus FPGA. The fourth FPGA series product developed by the platform is equipped with the industry's best system transmission bandwidth and leading power efficiency to meet a wide range of market demands.

Continue the advantages of low-power products

In electronic design, the power consumption of the chip increases rapidly with the development of semiconductor technology, which also increases the heat generation of the chip. Since the development of the semiconductor industry, power consumption has always been the main factor that must be considered in chip design. Reducing FPGA power consumption can simplify thermal management, thereby simplifying circuit design and improving system reliability.

Lattice Nexus technology continues to drive innovation in FPGA low-power products. Since 2019, Lattice has successively launched four FPGA products based on Lattice Nexus technology, ranging from embedded vision to security to general-purpose products, focusing on reducing FPGA power consumption, improving system performance and anti-jamming capabilities.

The CertusPro-NX series FPGA products released this time are equipped with 50-100K logic cells, embedded memory, DSP modules, combined with Samsung's 28nm FD-SOI semiconductor manufacturing technology, and continue the low-power FPGA architecture, with high power efficiency and high performance. high reliability and other industry-leading advantages. At the same time, the product is also equipped with a 7.3Mb embedded memory block, including EBR and LRAM, etc., and supports LPDDR4 and 1066Mbps DDR3, which is also the only FPGA in the industry that supports LPDDR4 external memory.

CertusPro-NX FPGA supports up to 8 programmable SERDES channels with a rate of up to 10Gbps, supports flexible multi-protocol PCS, and supports mainstream communication and display interfaces such as 10GE, PCIe Gen 3, DP/eDP, SLVS-EC, CoaXPress, etc. In addition, Lattice FPGA products can support up to 100K logic cells, the minimum package size can reach 9 x 9 mm, and the pin pitch can reach 0.5 mm, which greatly reduces the system space.

The new FPGA products include two models, CPNX-50K and CPNX-100K, with 52K and 96K logic units respectively. There are many types of general-purpose FPGA market segments, which are widely used in 5G cellular networks, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things, providing customers with low-power, small-package and high-bandwidth FPGA system solutions.

Outperforms the competition

With industry-leading power efficiency and system bandwidth, CertusPro-NX FPGA has a competitive advantage in the market compared to similar competitors. Combined with the low-power design of FD-SOI technology, the overall architecture of the FPGA is optimized and the overall power consumption of the system is reduced. Compared with Intel (intel) and Xilinx (Xilinx) FPGA products of the same type, Lattice CertusPro-NX FPGA reduces the total power consumption by up to four times, and increases the SERDES bandwidth by two times.

In terms of package size comparison, CertusPro-NX 100K LC can reach 81mm2, allowing OEMs to reduce chip size or add more functions in limited space. The Xilinx Artix-7 100K LC with the same logic unit has a size area of 529mm2, which is 6.5 times that of CertusPro-NX; while the Intel Cyclone V GT 77K LC with a size area of 121mm2 has only 77K logic units. In addition, CertusPro-NX FPGA products have remarkable reliability and performance, suitable for rugged applications, and are widely used in harsh environments such as outdoor, automotive, industrial, and security. The junction temperature range, the soft error rate (FIT) is reduced by a factor of 100.

Optimized for edge processing

With the continuous expansion of the market in machine vision, industrial Internet of Things, 5G and other fields, the application of FPGA in these markets is also more and more extensive. As the world's third largest FPGA supplier, Lattice focuses on the low-power, small-package market, specializing in industrial, automotive, communications, and consumer electronics applications. Both Samsung and Apple have used Lattice FPGA chips.

The low power consumption performance of Lattice FPGA series products plays a key role in optimizing thermal management, and its higher interface bandwidth also makes data transmission faster and more convenient, greatly improving the intelligence of network edge devices and improving system integration. Reduced system size. CertusPro-NX FPGA has been comprehensively improved and optimized in terms of power consumption, system bandwidth, reliability, and package size diversity, and is specially optimized for network edge processing, low-power high-performance computing, AI and other applications.

Pu Xiaoshuang said: "In addition to the traditional EBR, the CertusPro-NX FPGA series also adds a large internal memory module inside the chip, which realizes low-latency data processing, twice the performance, and half the power consumption." Similarly, Compared with competing products of the same type on the market, the storage space of Lattice FPGA products can be increased by up to 65%.

To Summarize: The CertusPro-NX FPGA will be mass-produced and shipped in the second quarter of 2022, with the first device being the CPNX-100K. As of now, customer samples and early access software have been released. Combined with a series of solutions from Lattice sensAI, mVision and Automate, CertusPro-NX has been widely used in network edge AI, embedded vision systems and automated factory construction. According to Pu Xiaoshuang, in 2022, Lattice will continue to launch the fifth and sixth generation of FPGA products based on the Nexus platform.

As the world's leading low-power FPGA hot sales supplier, Lattice has a presence in communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer fields, providing customers with complete solutions from the network edge to the cloud. With professional and reliable services and strong technical strength, Lattice continues to innovate in the research and development of FPGA products, accelerates product iterative upgrades, and has a dominant position in terms of power consumption, performance, and integration.

Media Contact

Company Name: MFMIC Technology Company Limited

Email: Send Email

Phone: 83741556

Address:Rm 602, 6/F, Wayson Comm Bldg, 28 Connaught West

Country: HongKong

Website: https://www.mfmic.net/



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: How will Lattice\'s new FPGA impact the semiconductor industry?