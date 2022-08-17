Shiftsmart Lands in Top 50 In New York on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List For America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The company appears on the Inc. 5000 List for the second year in a row as demand for skilled hourly workers grows in the US; Ranks 541 overall

Today, Inc. revealed that Shiftsmart, the leading labor management platform serving the modern workforce, was ranked in the Top 50 in New York (at #44) in its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The company was also ranked #58 in the software category, and #541 overall. The Inc. list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It's an honor for Shiftsmart to be recognized in the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row, and ranked in the top 50 in New York," said Aakash Kumar, CEO and Founder, Shiftsmart. "We credit our high growth with the enormous demand by enterprises to find hourly workers during a massive skills shortage in this country, as well as the growing desire for such workers to find increased flexibility in their work schedules and employment options."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Founded in 2015, Shiftsmart was built to empower today's workers by helping them maximize income opportunities through increased flexibility and choice, while providing employers with the ability to tap into a larger pool of qualified workers across their core labor operations.

Shiftsmart operates in a number of industries across global audits and inspections, flexible contact centers, logistics and onsite staffing for retailers. The company has staffed millions of skilled shifts in more than 50 countries and works exclusively with large customers and government organizations. The company has built trusted relationships with a number of global brands including Circle K, Google, Sam's Club, Deloitte, Topgolf, FEMA and the Small Business Administration

As of this announcement, the Shiftsmart app for workers was ranked #5 in the Apple App Store and #79 of all apps, ahead of eBay, Airbnb, Starbucks and Instacart.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

