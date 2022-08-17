Governor Roy Cooper Comments on Judge Reinstating 20-Week Abortion Ban

NORTH CAROLINA, August 17 - Raleigh

Aug 17, 2022

Today, Governor Roy Cooper issued the following statement in response to a judge reinstating North Carolina's 20-week abortion ban:

﻿“Although I disagree with this ruling, the vast majority of patients will still be able to access reproductive health care in North Carolina, and I remain committed to protecting it.

"The significant problem with this ruling is that it will criminalize important health care that’s needed in certain extraordinary circumstances. Abortion past 20 weeks in pregnancy is exceptionally rare and happens because of a devastating health emergency or diagnosis. Denying women necessary medical care in extreme and threatening situations, even if rare, is fundamentally wrong, and we cannot let politicians mislead people about the real world implications of this harmful law."

﻿###