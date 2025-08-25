Governor Stein Celebrates Genentech Groundbreaking in Holly Springs

NORTH CAROLINA, August 25 - Today Governor Josh Stein joined business leaders and elected officials at the groundbreaking ceremony for Genentech’s new facility in Holly Springs. The Governor celebrated North Carolina’s leadership in the biotech sector as well as Genentech’s first manufacturing site on the East Coast.

“North Carolina has earned its reputation as the best state for business, and Genentech’s decision to put down roots in Holly Springs is further proof of our leadership in the biotech sector,” said Governor Josh Stein. “From our top-tier research universities to our world-class workforce, North Carolina has exactly what companies need to succeed. I am pleased to welcome Genentech to Holly Springs as it expands its manufacturing operations to the East Coast.”

North Carolina is home to a thriving life sciences sector, which employs more than 225,000 people and generates $88.3 billion in annual economic activity. Genentech’s $700 million facility will create more than 1,500 construction jobs during development and more than 400 high-wage manufacturing jobs once operational, and it will open new opportunities for local suppliers and small businesses in the area.