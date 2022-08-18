R4G Celebrates 13 Year Old NJ Girl Dancer506 'Discover Me For Good' Love Collage
13 year old girl 'Dancer506' participated in Coming of Age Gig...Discover Me for Good DiscoverMeforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good funds and creates meaningful gigs for kids to have fun fulfilling experiences, learn values, and make a positive impact
Dancer506 thank you for participating in Discover Me for Good!”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
Recruiting for Good created Discover Me for Good a creative Coming of Age Gig for 8th Grade Girls to design their love collage; memorialize what they are most passionate about.
This month, Recruiting for Good is celebrating 13 year old girl Dancer506's collage.
Once the girl completes her love collage; she earns a $100 gift card from Recruiting for Good.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Discover Me for Good was inspired by Super Sweet Girl CookieRookie!"
