Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,857 in the last 365 days.

August blue crab trap closures for Florida’s northeast coast waived

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has waived the blue crab trap closure previously scheduled for Aug. 20-29, for all waters from Nassau through Volusia counties. Recreational and commercial blue crab traps may remain in the water during this period. The next blue crab trap closure for this region is currently scheduled to occur in August 2024.

For more on recreational and commercial blue crab regulations and trap closures, visit MyFWC.com/Marine.

You just read:

August blue crab trap closures for Florida’s northeast coast waived

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.