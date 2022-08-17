August blue crab trap closures for Florida’s northeast coast waived

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has waived the blue crab trap closure previously scheduled for Aug. 20-29, for all waters from Nassau through Volusia counties. Recreational and commercial blue crab traps may remain in the water during this period. The next blue crab trap closure for this region is currently scheduled to occur in August 2024.

