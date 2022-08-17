Submit Release
J'Ouvert in the Desert - Phoenix's Largest Caribbean Street Party of the Year

J'Ouvert in the Desert Flyer

Promoting Culture, Food, Music and Community in Phoenix

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sept. 3, 2022 – J’Ouvert, the daybreak event usually marking the start of Caribbean Carnivals all over the world has made its debut in the Arizona desert! In an effort to promote culture, diversity and togetherness in the community, Ocho Rios Jerk Spot Jamaican Restaurant & Bar (43rd Ave & Northern Ave in Phoenix) in partnership with the Afro-Caribbean Cultural Association of Arizona and Big Dreamz Promotions decided to launch one of the largest Caribbean Street parties in Phoenix.

With its first year under its belt, the 2nd Annual J’Ouvert in the Desert event will be hosted at Afri-Soul Marketplace in Downtown Phoenix on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 10pm to 2am. The word J’Ouvert (pronounced as “Jou-vay”), comes from the French phrase “jour ouvert,” which means daybreak or morning. Additionally, J'ouvert holds historical significance to the culture of the enslaved African and Afro-Latin people of the Caribbean. The celebration marks the emancipation from slavery and has become a local tradition worldwide.

During the event, you will hear a fusion of Reggae, Afrobeats, Dancehall, Soca, Zouk, Konpa, Kizomba, Reggaeton, Hip Hop and more! You will see attendees wave flags from their ethnic backgrounds, eat, drink and dance while throwing powder, paint, oil and water. It’s such a great cultural experience. Dina from Queen Creek, AZ describes the event as “Wow! J’Ouvert in the Desert was awesome. I went last year not knowing what to expect and it was beyond anything that I could’ve imagined! Who knew throwing paint and dancing would be so much fun! I danced all night, got paint all over me, drank plenty of Rum Punch and had the time of my life!”

In Caribbean cultures, both nationally and internationally (Grenada, Barbados, St. Vincent, Trinidad, New York, Atlanta, Florida, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, etc.), the festivities begin in the morning, sometimes as early as 3:00am! However, due to the heat in Arizona, the event organizers opted for a late “Night Glow” edition to avoid the hot sun.
J’Ouvert in the Desert is not an event that you want to miss! It’s hard to explain the great jubilation, it is simply something you must experience for yourself!

For those who complain about the lack of cultural events in Arizona, this is one of the best annual events of the year to attend!

