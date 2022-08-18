Professor Dr.Tzenios was inducted into the hall of Fame of the Medical Research Council (FMRC) USA
Professor Dr.Nikolaos Tzenios is elected to the esteemed grade for the exceptional achievements in pursuit of advanced studies & research in his work and remarkable contributions to Cancer Research.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, NY, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professor Dr. Nikolaos Tzenios, Ph.D., FRSPH, FRSM, FAAMFM, FWAMS, FMRC, AcIASS, mRSB, DABAAHP|, a University Professor of Public Health, had been inducted into the hall of fame by honoring him with the Fellowship of the Medical Research Council (FMRC) for his remarkable contribution to medical research. His international journal publications have received international acclaim and significantly impacted the global research community.
“This is to certify that renowned researcher Professor Dr. Nikolaos Tzenios is hereby recognized and honored as a Fellow of Medical Research Council (FMRC). The designated fellow is elected to the esteemed grade for the exceptional achievements in pursuit of advanced studies & research in his work and remarkable contributions to Cancer Research.” Dr. Vivek Dubey, (MS, Ph.D., University of Wisconsin) Secretary Open Association of Research Society, Delaware.
Professor Dr. Nikolaos Tzenios research articles with several citations show his profound understanding of research methodology and display his keen insight into the subtle aspects of his field. They were selected for publication after passing through the exhaustive peer-review parameters and approved by an editorial board comprising eminent researchers and scientists.
Dr. Nikolaos Tzenios shows the originality of thought and delves into hitherto untouched areas.
The Fellowship of the Medical Research Council It is not only an award but also a membership granted to individuals which the Open Association of Research Society Judges feel that the Scientist has made a substantial contribution to the improvement of Cancer Research.
The designated Fellows are the most eminent scientists, engineers, and technologists worldwide. The credentials of Fellow designation signify that the researcher has gained knowledge of fundamental and high-level concepts, is a subject matter expert, is proficient in an expertise course covering the professional code of conduct and follows recognized standards of practice.
Professor Tzenios communicates his ideas with spontaneous ease and shows academic commitment and research aptitude, which give us enough ground to believe that he has the potential to render yeomanly services in the academic field. This gives us enough ground to believe his knowledge will benefit the upcoming research scholars.
Almost all the leading indexing organizations have indexed Global Journals Organisation journals. It publishes journals in forty disciplines bringing out around three hundred research articles per month read by about two hundred thousand readers in different parts of the world. Research contribution comes from renowned researchers and scientists from universities of one hundred fifty-seven countries. The organization has to its credit the publication of more than eighteen thousand research works.
Dr. Nikolaos Tzenios, the Senior Executive Vice-President of the World Academy of Medical ( https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicolastzenios ), is a member of the Scientific board of the European Medical Association, a Fellow of The Royal Society for Public Health (UK), a Fellow of The Royal Society of Medicine (UK), a Fellow of the World Academy of Medical Sciences, a Fellow of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine.
Dr. Tzenios is also a Member of the American Academy of Regenerative Medicine, a Member The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, a Member American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI), and Member the American Federation for Medical Research, a Member of the Royal Society of Biology (U.K.) and an ASSOCIATE ACADEMICIAN of the International Academy of Social Sciences.
