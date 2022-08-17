Go Healthcare Staffing Debuts on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Charlotte, North Carolina-based Go Healthcare Staffing recognized for impressive revenue growth
Our success reflects continuous focus on people- our team, our travel nurses and our clients”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go Healthcare Staffing has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies ranked 1,481 in the coveted Inc. 5000 list for 2022. Go Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission Certified healthcare staffing firm specializing in the recruitment and placement of travel nurses for healthcare facilities across the United States. The executive team is carefully comprised of experienced travel nurse recruitment and management professionals who understand this dynamic industry. The mission is to provide a full-service staffing solution to clients and rewarding experiences for candidates.
“Our company is WBENC (Woman Business Enterprise National Council) certified,” explains Owner Debby Millhouse, “Making the 2022 Inc. 5000 list symbolizes the ongoing dedication and hard work of our team. Our success reflects continuous focus on people- our internal team, our travel nurses and our clients. This award is a tribute to their hard work and unwavering persistence and commitment to excellence.”
Inc. Magazine first introduced the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States in 1982. The 2022 Inc. 5000 recipients have been ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. Since its launch, the list has come to represent a pinnacle for entrepreneurial success and has included Microsoft, Under Armour, 7-Eleven, Pandora, and Uber over the years.
“Our team is extremely proud of this recognition. We have built one of the fastest-growing companies without sacrificing quality of patient care and client/nurse traveler satisfaction,” says Go Healthcare Staffing President Randy Holloran. “This achievement demonstrates our ability to lead under adverse conditions and successfully adapt to meet the demand challenges of the recent pandemic.” Go Healthcare Staffing has experienced organic growth since its inception, however, established processes for remote operations allowed the staffing company to adjust rapidly to recent unprecedented workplace restrictions and pivot quickly to meet the needs of underserved hospital clients in various states and regions of the country.
Go Healthcare Staffing’s success stems from the booming healthcare staffing market and is positioned for continued growth as the market is expected to reach more than US$51 billion by 2028. In addition, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) predicts upwards of 500,000 nurses will retire over the next few years. These trends coupled with the increasing geriatric population will create even greater demand for medical care and nursing services. Desire for flexibility, work/life balance, and attractive wages has also significantly boosted the popularity of travel and per diem nurses. Go Healthcare is uniquely positioned and experienced to meet the needs of these segments and help prevent staffing shortages to ensure care.
Holloran continues, “We are committed to facilitating the best possible care for patients—where and when it is needed—with qualified professionals. Our goal to keep facilities adequately staffed means we are directly improving the health outcomes and the quality of life for millions across the nation. We are already preparing for the market projections that support our path for continued growth.”
Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. adds, "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."
Go Healthcare specializes in securing 8-13 week travel assignments for Registered Nurses throughout all 50 states and ensures a perfect fit between client and candidates using a focused six point process.
About Go Healthcare Staffing
Go Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission and Women Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) Certified healthcare staffing firm specializing in the recruitment and placement of travel nurses for healthcare facilities across the U.S. With a management and recruitment team comprised of experienced travel staffing professionals, Go Healthcare Staffing provides a full-service travel nurse staffing solution to its clients. With our background of in-depth travel nursing knowledge, we’re committed to ensuring a perfect fit with each travel nurse requirement we receive and focus on long-term satisfaction for clients and healthcare professionals alike.
