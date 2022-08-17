Plan Ahead for National Preparedness Month with ReadyWise
EINPresswire.com/ -- September is National Preparedness Month, what we consider the most important month of the year. This year, Ready.gov has themed National Preparedness Month as A Lasting Legacy: The life you've built is worth protecting. Prepare for disasters to create a legacy for you and your family.
We couldn’t agree more and believe it's a perfect time to start thinking about your family's preparedness journey. ReadyWise, the leader in emergency food supplies, is helping raise awareness about the steps people can take to prepare for any disaster or emergency. At ReadyWise, we want to make it as simple as possible, so we've created three easy ways to prepare your family with the three basics: water, food, and power.
"Now is the time that everyone should have a conversation with their family, neighbors, or loved ones to discuss what you would do in the event of a disaster in your area," says FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. "Use the resources on Ready.gov to make sure you have taken steps to get prepared."
There has been a significant increase in extreme weather events and there are real possibilities of households losing power. A substantial rise in above-average temperatures in the United States resulted in major heat waves and droughts, causing power grid failures across several states.
Many Americans also face deadly flash floods forcing them to shelter in place or evacuate. Each family member should have a backup flashlight. This multi-functional survival flashlight has tools such as a seatbelt cutter, a hammer to break windshields, a flashing red alert light, and a hand crank to charge your mobile phone. Second, ensure you have an alternate power source like a backup generator. Typically, fridges can keep food cold for four hours after losing power. Therefore, it's crucial to have non-perishable food stocked.
As leaders in Emergency Food Supply, ReadyWise recommends at least a one-month supply of food for each family member. They have excellent bundle deals to help your family prepare, like a Basic 1 Month Bundle, a Basic 3 Month Bundle, and a Basic 6 Month Bundle. They also have an Emergency Food Calculator on their website, www.readywise.com, to help your family decide on what to get depending on how many calories each family member needs per serving.
It's essential to consider your family's caloric intake, especially for people who have a larger body mass and need extra protein. ReadyWise's most popular product, their Freeze-Dried Meat Bucket with 20 Bonus Servings of Rice, is the perfect addition to add extra protein to your meals. It's important to have a well-rounded supply, the Freeze-Dried Vegetable Buckets and Freeze-Dried Fruit Buckets are perfect to add those extra nutrients and vitamins to your entrees or breakfasts. They also offer products for those with allergies or dietary restrictions like their Gluten Free Buckets, Organic Buckets, and Vegetarian & Vegan options.
Finally, it's critical to have a backup water supply for several reasons. We use water for everything like hydration, cooking, and hygiene. You don't want to find yourself without a reliable water source in an emergency. ReadyWise offers water filtering solutions like their Seychelle Water Filtration Bottles. The patented filter removes up to 99.99% of pollutants for up to 100 gallons* of great tasting filtered water. Bottles are reusable and lightweight. For water storage options, they offer a 50 Gallon Water Storage Container that is also FDA-approved and BPA-free.
Get the whole family involved in this year's National Preparedness Month by following these steps:
Week 1 - Make a family plan
Week 2 - Build up your backup food and water kit
Week 3 - Build your emergency supplies kit
Week 4 - Engage your community in preparedness
Discuss what emergency events are most probable in your region, know your medical needs like having a power outage plan if you rely on medical devices or refrigerated medicines, and make an emergency plan checklist on Ready.gov. Lastly, don't forget to include your pets in your family plan. Pets depend on you for their survival and safety. ReadyWise offers dog and cat survival backpacks if you need to shelter in place or evacuate with your pet. Take the necessary steps this month to prepare and get peace of mind knowing you have the tools to handle an emergency. If you want to learn more about our products, you can call our friendly product specialists at 800-820-1329. Subscribe to emails or follow ReadyWise on social to keep up to date on events or tips during National Preparedness Month.
Tim Lawlor
We couldn’t agree more and believe it's a perfect time to start thinking about your family's preparedness journey. ReadyWise, the leader in emergency food supplies, is helping raise awareness about the steps people can take to prepare for any disaster or emergency. At ReadyWise, we want to make it as simple as possible, so we've created three easy ways to prepare your family with the three basics: water, food, and power.
"Now is the time that everyone should have a conversation with their family, neighbors, or loved ones to discuss what you would do in the event of a disaster in your area," says FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. "Use the resources on Ready.gov to make sure you have taken steps to get prepared."
There has been a significant increase in extreme weather events and there are real possibilities of households losing power. A substantial rise in above-average temperatures in the United States resulted in major heat waves and droughts, causing power grid failures across several states.
Many Americans also face deadly flash floods forcing them to shelter in place or evacuate. Each family member should have a backup flashlight. This multi-functional survival flashlight has tools such as a seatbelt cutter, a hammer to break windshields, a flashing red alert light, and a hand crank to charge your mobile phone. Second, ensure you have an alternate power source like a backup generator. Typically, fridges can keep food cold for four hours after losing power. Therefore, it's crucial to have non-perishable food stocked.
As leaders in Emergency Food Supply, ReadyWise recommends at least a one-month supply of food for each family member. They have excellent bundle deals to help your family prepare, like a Basic 1 Month Bundle, a Basic 3 Month Bundle, and a Basic 6 Month Bundle. They also have an Emergency Food Calculator on their website, www.readywise.com, to help your family decide on what to get depending on how many calories each family member needs per serving.
It's essential to consider your family's caloric intake, especially for people who have a larger body mass and need extra protein. ReadyWise's most popular product, their Freeze-Dried Meat Bucket with 20 Bonus Servings of Rice, is the perfect addition to add extra protein to your meals. It's important to have a well-rounded supply, the Freeze-Dried Vegetable Buckets and Freeze-Dried Fruit Buckets are perfect to add those extra nutrients and vitamins to your entrees or breakfasts. They also offer products for those with allergies or dietary restrictions like their Gluten Free Buckets, Organic Buckets, and Vegetarian & Vegan options.
Finally, it's critical to have a backup water supply for several reasons. We use water for everything like hydration, cooking, and hygiene. You don't want to find yourself without a reliable water source in an emergency. ReadyWise offers water filtering solutions like their Seychelle Water Filtration Bottles. The patented filter removes up to 99.99% of pollutants for up to 100 gallons* of great tasting filtered water. Bottles are reusable and lightweight. For water storage options, they offer a 50 Gallon Water Storage Container that is also FDA-approved and BPA-free.
Get the whole family involved in this year's National Preparedness Month by following these steps:
Week 1 - Make a family plan
Week 2 - Build up your backup food and water kit
Week 3 - Build your emergency supplies kit
Week 4 - Engage your community in preparedness
Discuss what emergency events are most probable in your region, know your medical needs like having a power outage plan if you rely on medical devices or refrigerated medicines, and make an emergency plan checklist on Ready.gov. Lastly, don't forget to include your pets in your family plan. Pets depend on you for their survival and safety. ReadyWise offers dog and cat survival backpacks if you need to shelter in place or evacuate with your pet. Take the necessary steps this month to prepare and get peace of mind knowing you have the tools to handle an emergency. If you want to learn more about our products, you can call our friendly product specialists at 800-820-1329. Subscribe to emails or follow ReadyWise on social to keep up to date on events or tips during National Preparedness Month.
Tim Lawlor
ReadyWise, Inc
+1 801-383-1356
tlawlor@readywise.com