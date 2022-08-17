BECHE-DE-MER FISHERY HARVESTING ENDS SEPTEMBER 1

The Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR) wish to inform the public that the opening season of beche-de-mer fishery will end on 1st September 2022.

Beche-de-mer fishery is controlled and managed under the National Sea Cucumber Fishery Management and Development Plan. The Management Plan ensures the fishery is ecologically managed and developed sustainably with relevant regulations to protect it.

The MFMR on behalf of the Solomon Islands Government wishes to thank both fishermen, fisherwomen and exporters for their cooperation and contribution towards beche-de-mer fishery since the opening season on 1st September 2021.

“For the past year, the beche-de-mer fishery has contributed to the country’s economy and help raise the standard of living of the people of Solomon Islands,” the Ministry said in statement issued yesterday.

The beche-de-mer fishery was open a year ago following revocation of prohibited activities Order 2021 in the Gazette for a period of one year.

With this notice all activities including harvesting, buying, selling, receiving, in possession or export of beche-de-mer will stop effective September 1, 2022.

The MFMR strongly advise the public to respect and observe the national fisheries laws for the betterment of the country.

“Anyone found breaching the Prohibited Activities (Fishing and Possession of Beche-de-mer) Order 2021, he or she commits an offence as per First Schedule of the Fisheries Management Act 2015 and will be liable on conviction of a fine not more than $5,000,000.00 or imprisonment of not more than 2 years, or can be both,” it said in the statement.

-MFMR Press