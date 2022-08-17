Submit Release
Police investigate deadly attack incident at Kukum

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident in the Kukum area, in Honiara, that resulted in the death of a young person on Tuesday 9 August 2022.

The incident, which occurred at the Florence Young conjunction road, involved a young person being attacked on Sunday 7 August 2022.

Police was informed of the incident and on arrival at the scene they only found the young person lying unconscious and surrounded by a crowd.

Police picked up the young person and rushed him to the National Referral Hospital (NRH). But, two days later the person died.

The incident is a serious incident and police is appealing to members of the public who may have any information about this incident to come forward with information that would be vital to police investigation.

Police has been in contact with the family of the deceased, nurses and doctors who attended to the person on arrival at the NRH and police officers who attended to the scene of the incident as part of its investigation.

-RSIPF Press

