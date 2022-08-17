Read more about GBI Makes Arrest in Forgery Investigation

Lavonia, GA (August 16, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Gabrielle Beutler, age 31, of Bowersville, GA, with one count of forgery, two counts of distributing false IDs, and two counts of misrepresentation of veteran status.

On August 11, 2022, the Lavonia Police Department asked the GBI to investigate suspected criminal misconduct of Beutler, who was employed as the Post Commander at the VFW Post 5897 in Lavonia, GA. The investigation revealed that Beutler represented herself as a veteran and altered a U.S. Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty form and presented it the VFW for association and promotion. She also used false identification documents to obtain Purple Heart license plates for her vehicles. Beutler was arrested at the Lavonia VFW without incident.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Athens Field Office at (706) 552-2309. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.