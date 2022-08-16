President departs for Saudi Arabia

UZBEKISTAN, August 16 - On August 17, at the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques – King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev departed for this country on a state visit.

The President of Uzbekistan will visit the sacred city of the entire Muslim world Medina.

In the afternoon, the Head of the state will arrive in the city of Jeddah, where the official events of the Uzbekistan – Saudi Arabia Summit will take place.

Source: UzA