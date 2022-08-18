Loren Data Corp. Achieves SOC2 Compliance

MARINA DEL REY, CA, US, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loren Data Corp. (LD.com), a leader in B2B eCommerce communications technology, announced today that they have achieved SOC2 Type II audited compliance.

“Completing a SOC 2 Type II audit provides our clients with independent third-party validation that we support the privacy compliance they deserve with our ECGrid supply chain platform,” said Todd Gould, CEO at Loren Data. “Loren Data’s commitment to our partners and customers is evidenced in our commitment to security in policy, process, and practice. As always, the key is our committed, professional ECGrid team.”

SOC2 compliance is required by many large corporations as a best-practice for Software-as-a-Service providers to maintain the integrity of their commitments to their customer organizations.

About Loren Data Corp:

Loren Data Corp is a leading B2B eCommerce and secure transaction network company, providing innovative, efficient, and high-value solutions for businesses to collaborate with an integrated supply chain. With its flagship cloud and web services offerings – ECGrid – Loren Data delivers a world-class, self-service, unified EDI and B2B messaging platform for Managed Service Providers and Global 2000 companies to transact business with their trading partners with rich API support and legacy network connections.