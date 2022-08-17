Elizabeth Foy Named TDH Chief of Staff

NASHVILLE – Elizabeth Foy, Esq., has been appointed chief of staff for the Tennessee Department of Health. In this role, she will provide leadership to internal and external priorities that are essential to the department’s overall success.

“Elizabeth has been an instrumental and critical part of our team and has quickly demonstrated her insightfulness, management skill, and commitment to public health,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald. “Her extensive legal and public policy background with the department and in private practice will ensure we continue to accelerate progress in improving the health of Tennesseans.”

Foy was appointed TDH’s assistant commissioner for legislative affairs earlier this year, after serving as legislative liaison for the department since 2021. As assistant commissioner, Foy developed TDH’s annual legislative package and worked with key members of the Tennessee General Assembly on departmental initiatives.

Foy joined TDH after several years in civil private practice and after serving more than a decade as an assistant district attorney for the 20th Judicial District. Foy is a member of the Nashville Bar Association Board of Directors, the Tennessee Bar Association, and is on the steering committee for the Nashville Bar Leadership Forum.

Foy earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Tennessee College of Law in Knoxville, Tenn., and holds a Bachelor of Arts from Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio. She and her husband reside in Nashville with their two children.

