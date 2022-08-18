South Dakota Data Destruction Company Celebrates Decade Of IT Security
Continues working to close security gap in the Midwest
Our biggest obstacle has been educating clients on the importance of data security & environmental compliance...Once they understand the risk, they clearly see the need for using a certified partner.”SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secure Enterprise Asset Management, Inc.(SEAM) is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month. While the milestone commemorates successfully closing the security gap for many businesses across the region, the company says there is still more to be done.
— Jake Anderson, President and CEO
“Our biggest obstacle over the years has been educating clients on the importance of data security and environmental compliance [when decommissioning IT assets], particularly for industries like healthcare, financial services, and education,” says Jake Anderson, President and CEO of SEAM, “Once companies understand the risk, they clearly see the need for using a certified partner.”
SEAM provides IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) solutions to hundreds of companies and public entities across North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska. Services include secure data destruction, decommissioning of retired IT assets, and safe remarketing or recycling of equipment.
According to Anderson, the lure of getting paid upfront by auctioning off or reselling devices can be appealing, but the real value is the data that’s unintentionally left behind. A recent study conducted by NAID found that 40% of devices purchased from common resale channels contained easily recoverable personally identifiable information (PII). This presents significant concern, with the average cost of a data breach in the US climbing to $4.35 million in 2022.
“We’ve heard clients’ stories from before they began working with us – instances of data-filled laptops that were supposedly destroyed showing up on eBay, to employees badly injuring themselves after attempting in-house destruction,” says Levi Hentges, SEAM’s Director of Business Development, “We’ve been able to provide that peace of mind they were missing, and we’re proud of the trust we’ve built since we began.”
By becoming the first and only provider in the region to earn the highest worldwide certifications for data destruction, quality, security and safety, SEAM’s vision in the last decade has been to meet the demand for responsible ITAD. Along with providing the value of data security and compliance, SEAM has been able to maximize returns and offset costs or even turn a profit for its clients.
A history of value-driven accomplishments include:
• 2013 – First and only e-Stewards and SERI R2 certified facility in the Dakotas.
• 2015 – Launched proprietary software for transparent chain of custody reporting.
• 2020 – Strategically relocated to an upgraded, state-of-the-art processing facility.
• 2022 – One of first in the nation to achieve the new R2v3 and e-Stewards 4.1, alongside their ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 9001 certifications.
“We look forward to the next decade as we continue providing clients with the confidence they need to responsibly serve their customers and communities,” adds Anderson.
About SEAM
Secure Enterprise Asset Management, Inc. (D/B/A SEAM) is a Sioux Falls based IT asset disposition (ITAD) company specializing in data destruction, asset recovery, and environmentally sound recycling of business technology equipment. As the first and only company in the Dakotas certified to e-Stewards, R2, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 9001, SEAM is an acknowledged industry leader in the region. SEAM also operates an online store, Bargain Bytes. For more information, visit seamservices.com/10.
Marissa Begley, Director of Communications
SEAM
+1 605-274-7326
marketing@seamservices.com
