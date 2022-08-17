Submit Release
Scottish American Acquires Brookside General Insurance Services, Inc.

Santa Ana, CA, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottish American announced today that it acquired Brookside General Insurance Services, Inc. ("Brookside General") of Stockton, CA on August 1, 2022. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Brookside General is a managing general agency and surplus lines broker. They specialize in transportation, commercial auto, non-trucking AL, excess liability, general liability, motor truck cargo and physical damage in California, Arizona and Texas.

"At Brookside General, we are committed to providing quality service and we're tops in the industry," says Rudy Mendoza, President and CEO, Brookside General Insurance Services. "We are dedicated to building long lasting relationships with our business partners, and we look forward to continuing to do so as part of Scottish American."

"It's great to have Brookside General join Scottish American, " says Steven A. Cook, Interim CEO/COO, Scottish American. "They provide superior products and service to their insureds and broker customers and will be a good addition to our team."

Giordano Halleran Ciesla provided legal counsel to Scottish American, and A&M advised them on the transaction. Fennemore Law provided  legal counsel to Brookside General, and MarshBerry advised them on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

About Scottish American

Scottish American was founded in 2009. It grew out of an investment fund focused on acquiring and managing insurance distribution businesses. The company takes pride in its unconventional, producer-led culture. Teamwork is exemplified by lack of official titles and entirely flat organizational structure. Responsibility isn't delegated, it's taken. Scottish American works with a long list of carriers in both admitted and non-admitted markets on the East and West Coasts, as well as in Texas. For more information, please visit www.scottishamerican.com.


