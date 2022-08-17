Mile Auto Pay-Per-Mile Insurance Ranked Number 477 on the 2022 Inc. 5000

Recognized for three-year revenue growth of 1,365%, Mile Auto's pay-per-mile auto insurance saves lower-mileage drivers 40% or more on insurance by charging only for the miles they drive, using patented technology that eliminates privacy-invasive tracking devices or GPS-enabled apps.

ATLANTA (PRWEB) August 17, 2022

Today, Mile Auto announced its ranking at number 477 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Mile Auto joins well-known names like Microsoft, Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Patagonia, and many others who have been recognized as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Mile Auto is a compelling pay-per-mile auto insurance product that gives consumers more control over their insurance costs. We built Mile Auto around fairness, transparency, and privacy – so you only pay for the miles you actually drive, and our patented technology makes it simple to report your mileage without using an invasive tracking device or GPS-enabled app. The entire Mile Auto team appreciates being recognized as one of the top 500 fastest growing companies on the Inc. 5000 list for 2022," commented Fred Blumer, CEO of Mile Auto.

Currently available in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas with new states added quarterly, Mile's pay-per-mile insurance can be purchased at http://www.mileauto.com, through leading on-line insurance marketplaces, and through independent insurance agencies. Mile Auto is also the exclusive provider of Porsche Auto Insurance (http://www.porscheautoinsurance.com) featuring unique benefits for Porsche drivers.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

About Mile Auto, Inc.

Mile Auto saves lower-mileage drivers 40% or more on insurance by charging only for the miles they drive, using patented technology that eliminates privacy-invasive tracking devices or GPS-enabled apps. Mile Auto is also the exclusive provider of Porsche Auto Insurance (http://www.porscheautoinsurance.com), offering unique coverage features and benefits for Porsche drivers. Mile Auto and Porsche Auto Insurance are currently available in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas with new states being added quarterly. Based in Atlanta, Mile Auto's leadership team brings decades of experience in vehicle data and auto insurance. For more information, visit http://www.mileauto.com.

