Gail Filkowski Named Business Development Manager

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry's largest company, recently named Gail Filkowski, CMCA®, Community Association Manager (CAM) business development manager in the company's Scottsdale branch.

Filkowski is an accomplished business development executive with more than 10 years' experience providing high-impact sales and marketing services to community management firms. She brings a demonstrated ability to identify client needs and match them with company products and services. In this capacity, she is committed to increasing business and retaining clients by offering innovative solutions that enhance their overall experience. Filkowski will work closely with community associations throughout the Phoenix metro area to identify and develop strategies to help these communities achieve their goals and visions.

"Gail Filkowski joins Associa with a vast range of expertise in all facets of relationship building, business development, sales and marketing, and conflict resolution," said Georgie Zuppa, AMS®, CMCA®, PCAM®, regional sales director. "Together with her in-depth knowledge of the community management sector, Associa is well-positioned to expand its footprint in the Phoenix market."

