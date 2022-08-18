Miami's Prestige Laser Center Launches Treatment Specials

An industry leader in advanced techniques in laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and nail treatments in Miami has launched new treatment specials.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Prestige Laser Center announced today that the company is now offering new treatment specials.

“We are very excited to offer new specials to new and existing clients,” said David Reyes, a Prestige Skin Care Specialist.

There are reasons why the quality products, the latest equipment and techniques, and effective services of the Prestige Laser Center get rave reviews. Looking good and feeling good matters!

The experienced, impeccably trained and qualified Prestige Skin professionals make it happen. From non-invasive laser hair removal treatments, microneedling (the popular, collagen-stimulating facial process) and facial peels for acne, pigmentation, fine lines and stretch marks to enlarged pores and Rosacea, the Prestige Laser Center therapists specialize in personalized treatment plans to help patients look good and feel good.

Triggered by tremendous interest and the popularity of technology of skin care treatments, Miami’s Prestige Laser Center is offering valuable treatment specials on laser hair removal, microneedling and toe nail fungus treatments.

According to the respected and knowledgeable Reyes, a specialist in techniques such as laser hair removal, electrolysis, nail fungus and skincare, technology has re-defined most areas of skin care treatments.

“Advances in laser technology have resulted in far better results and treatments that are safer, faster, and more comfortable than ever before,” he said. “Laser hair removal works on just about any area of the body where smooth skin is desired. Underarms, face, neck, back, legs, and shoulders. Bikini line. You name it!

“Nail fungus infection can affect toenails or fingernails, but typically, the most common is toenail infections,” he explained. “Laser toenail fungus removal is a safe and most effective way to treat toenail fungus. Oral medicines to treat toenail fungus have potential risks and side effects to the liver, which laser does not.

“Microneedling, also known as percutaneous collagen induction (PCI), is a non-surgical treatment that uses very fine, short, sterile needles to create tiny punctures in the skin, prompting a natural, collagen-stimulating healing process that corrects flaws and improves skin quality,” Reyes pointed out. “This minimally invasive facial treatment is clinically proven to deliver an improvement over time for several dermatologic conditions, including facial wrinkles and facial acne scars.”

Responding to the tremendous demand, Prestige Skin Care Center is offering three popular treatment specials. Six laser hair removal treatments for either upper lip, chin, sideburns, tummy line or unibrow ($199), four microneedling treatments of the face only ($799) and two nail fungus treatments of the hand or foot ($169).

Skin care profession stats show that laser treatment is safe and effective at treating unwanted hair, sunspots, uneven pigmentation, red and brown spots, fine lines and wrinkles.

For more information, please visit https://prestigelasercenter.com/about and https://www.prestigelasercenter.com/services

###

About Prestige Laser Center

Established in 2007, Prestige Laser Center offers the most advanced techniques in laser hair removal, skin rejuvenation, and nail treatments. With an accomplished team of specialists, we provide personal expert service, reasonable prices, and convenient scheduling to meet your needs.

Contact Details:

9358 SW 40th Street

Miami, Florida 33165

United States