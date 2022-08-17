Staybridge Suites Denver North – Thornton Celebrates Two Years of Operation
Brandt Hospitality Group’s Denver Property Recaps Their Accomplishments of the Past Two Years
We all take immense pride in working here.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Staybridge Suites Denver North – Thornton celebrates two years of operation in September 2022. The property, managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, is located off 136th Ave at 13719 Lincoln Street, Thornton, CO. With easy access to I-25, this IHG franchisee makes exploring the Denver area simple.
— Nick Nelson | General Manager
The property has been welcoming guests since September 29, 2020. Hotel management plans to host a small celebration for their team and guests in conjunction with the brand’s Evening Social. Management is excited to celebrate the achievements of their staff.
Staybridge Suites Denver North – Thornton has many noteworthy accomplishments since their opening nearly two years ago. Recently, the property reached #1 on Trip Advisor for Thornton area hotels. The hotel has maintained a guest satisfaction rating over 90% during the span of its operation.
General Manager, Nick Nelson, is proud of the growth of the property and staff. “…after two years of operation, our guests are happy, the property is exceeding revenue projections, and most importantly our team is top-notch. We all take immense pride in working here.” Nelson said.
Staybridge Suites is a modern extended stay hotel – the perfect place to create a home away from home. Guests can enjoy free hot breakfast, free parking, free wireless internet, the 24-hour fitness center, and much more! All guest suites are equipped with a full kitchen and many other key amenities.
Three nights per week, the property hosts an Evening Social with complimentary appetizers and drinks. This is the perfect opportunity to interact with staff and fellow hotel guests!
The all-suites Denver hotel boasts a prime location with easy access to Coors Field, Ball Arena, Colorado University, and much more. Before leaving the area, guests should take time to check out the Rocky Mountain views, visit the Denver Zoo, or shop at the Denver Premium Outlets.
Staybridge Suites Denver North – Thornton is a part of the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) family. IHG One Rewards members are invited to earn points during their stay. For more hotel details and to book your stay, visit: https://www.ihg.com/staybridge/hotels/us/en/thornton/dentt/hoteldetail
This property is managed by Brandt Hospitality Group, a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2022, Brandt Hospitality Group was awarded “Developer of the Year” and “Guest Service Excellence” titles from a top franchise.
Brandt Hospitality Group is currently working on developments in the Denver Market with plans to open in 2023-2024. BHG is excited to introduce Fairfield Inn & Suites Denver – Central Park, Hampton Inn & Suites Wheat Ridge – Denver West, and Home2Suites Thornton to the area. To learn more about Brandt, visit www.brandthg.com.
Chloe Boushee
Brandt Hospitality Group
+1 701-551-8923
email us here