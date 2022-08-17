Cooperative Systems Ranks No. 4048 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
WINDSOR, CT, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cooperative Systems Ranks No. 4048 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 119% Percent, Cooperative Systems Receives Ranking No. 4048 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Today, Inc. revealed that Cooperative Systems is No. 4048 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“We are thrilled and honored to be part of this year’s Inc. 5000 list. Our highly skilled team of individuals work hard day in and day out, and this achievement is a testament to our diligence of providing the best Fully Outsourced Managed IT Services and Cybersecurity Protection Programs to more and more businesses throughout the New England region. We look forward to years of continued growth.” said President, Scott Spatz.
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
Founded in 1993, Cooperative Systems’ mission is to manage and secure technology to enable New England businesses to deliver their best to their customers. CoopSys accomplishes this by offering exceptional customer service, custom-tailored data centers and cloud solutions, and cost-effective IT support. Their decades in the IT industry make them experts in solving unique technology challenges using customized managed IT services. They offer NOAH, their robust, fully managed and cybersecurity plan that proactively monitors and maintains clients’ environments 24x7x365. For more information, visit www.coopsys.com.
To receive more information, photographs or to arrange interviews and/or tours of the Cooperative Systems facility, please contact Jessica Dean: JDean@Coopsys.com, 860-899-1321.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.
