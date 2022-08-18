Tripwire Media Group Expands its Team

An industry leader in creating story-driven corporate videos and animations has added a new member to its team.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If the timeworn cliché is true that a picture is worth a thousand words, today’s fabulously scripted and animated advertising videos are the art and science of compelling and powerful storytelling.

It is the innovative and creative Tripwire Media Group’s specialty. “We believe in the power of a story well told,” explains Doug Darling, Tripwire’s CEO and Executive Creative Director. “And it takes a perfect balance of advertising and filmmaking experience in order to make it happen.

“Our end-to-end process combines brand and content strategy with filmmaking expertise. It helps build a powerful connection with the audience, reach goals and push the business forward. We do whatever it takes to make the experience as smooth as possible for everyone involved, with a process that's easy to follow, attentive service, and clear communication from start to finish.”

The team’s expertise and cutting-edge skills make Tripwire Media Group the sought-after and respected video and animation company. They collaborate to create impactful animation and video storytelling for a wide range of clients in virtually every industry.

With Tripwire’s full suite of creative services, from creative development and scripting to casting and production, and diverse talents the team produces scripted and unscripted videos----brand stories, advertisements, promotional, TV Spots, and corporate stories from scratch---and animated videos that effectively capture the imagination of the audience by transforming big ideas and complicated subjects into fun, fascinating and attention-getting stories and messages.

“Our end-to-end process combines brand and content strategy,” Doug Darling adds. “Our video and animation experience includes everything from commercials, brand stories, and product videos to documentary-style videos, testimonials, and animated explainers, creatively developed with Tripwire’s proven process and great storytelling.”

With success comes growth. Noah Hurley, the latest addition to the Tripwire team, is the award-winning media group’s Lead Animator. Noah has a limitless passion for animation. His unique skills and talent for finessing keyframes have created animation solutions for a wide range of clients, such as APTN, Nutrien Ag Solutions, McMaster’s University, and others.

For more information---and inspiration---about Tripwire’s acclaimed video and animation messaging possibilities, please visit tripwiremedia.com/tripwire-media-group/about-us/employee-template-6 and facebook.com/tripwiremedia

About Tripwire Media Group---Tripwire is a corporate video company based in Winnipeg, Canada, working with organizations across North America to unlock the power of strategic storytelling. Video and animation is a smart investment, but it requires a balance of advertising and filmmaking experience in order to be effective.

