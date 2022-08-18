Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,437 in the last 365 days.

SelfSafe™ Builds Momentum with Independent Retirement Communities

Blue SelfSafe logo

SelfSafe™ is the stylish and sporty USB emergency ID bracelet designed to protect important personal information

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SelfSafe continues to build momentum catching the eyes of many with its stylish and sporty USB emergency ID bracelet. The spread of SelfSafe has prompted invitations from retirement communities for a presentation and demonstration on the bracelet.

Recently, the company presented the bracelet at the beautiful Del Webb independent retirement community on August 1st.

The presentation focused on the benefits of choosing SelfSafe. One of the main reasons to select SelfSafe is its design to protect personal information and have it on hand either for medical reasons or vital information when traveling. While it doesn’t require an internet connection, personal and lifesaving information is readily available to anyone needing it. Another perk is that the SelfSafe USB bracelet provides the owner a backup alternative should any information get lost whether it's because of a lost wallet or important documents while traveling.

Certain companies from the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, have reached out to giveaway SelfSafe USB Emergency ID bracelets to their employees as gifts.

Upcoming in October 2022 (confirmed date TBD) is the SelfSafe demonstration at Senior Center Health & Wellness Show.
“In my opinion, the SelfSafe USB Bracelet is truly practical and affordable with the power to save lives.”– San Francisco Focus

About SelfSafe
Founded by Ed Jacobson, Wayne Citron, Claudie Grosz and Gary Gorson. SelfSafe was created to bring a viable and cost-effective solution for securing and maintaining immediate access to vial personal and life-saving information, anywhere, anytime. For more information, visit the site at: https://selfsafe.net/

Wayne Citron
SelfSafe
+1 847-404-6794
email us here

You just read:

SelfSafe™ Builds Momentum with Independent Retirement Communities

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.