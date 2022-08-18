SelfSafe™ Builds Momentum with Independent Retirement Communities
SelfSafe™ is the stylish and sporty USB emergency ID bracelet designed to protect important personal informationCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SelfSafe continues to build momentum catching the eyes of many with its stylish and sporty USB emergency ID bracelet. The spread of SelfSafe has prompted invitations from retirement communities for a presentation and demonstration on the bracelet.
Recently, the company presented the bracelet at the beautiful Del Webb independent retirement community on August 1st.
The presentation focused on the benefits of choosing SelfSafe. One of the main reasons to select SelfSafe is its design to protect personal information and have it on hand either for medical reasons or vital information when traveling. While it doesn’t require an internet connection, personal and lifesaving information is readily available to anyone needing it. Another perk is that the SelfSafe USB bracelet provides the owner a backup alternative should any information get lost whether it's because of a lost wallet or important documents while traveling.
Certain companies from the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, have reached out to giveaway SelfSafe USB Emergency ID bracelets to their employees as gifts.
Upcoming in October 2022 (confirmed date TBD) is the SelfSafe demonstration at Senior Center Health & Wellness Show.
“In my opinion, the SelfSafe USB Bracelet is truly practical and affordable with the power to save lives.”– San Francisco Focus
About SelfSafe
Founded by Ed Jacobson, Wayne Citron, Claudie Grosz and Gary Gorson. SelfSafe was created to bring a viable and cost-effective solution for securing and maintaining immediate access to vial personal and life-saving information, anywhere, anytime. For more information, visit the site at: https://selfsafe.net/
