Posted: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Minnesota Judicial Branch returns to the Great Minnesota Get-Together

The Minnesota Judicial Branch will once again host an information booth at the Minnesota State Fair. More than 100 judicial officers and staff will volunteer their time during the 12-day event this year to educate Minnesotans about their nation-leading court system.
 
“We are excited to return to the Minnesota State Fair,” said Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea. “Our judges and staff appreciate being able to visit with and hear from the public in an informal setting, share information about our courts, and build a better understanding of our work and our role in the justice system.”
 
The 2022 State Fair runs from August 25 through September 5. The Minnesota Judicial Branch booth is in the Education Building. In addition to interacting with judicial officers and staff, visitors to the Judicial Branch booth can participate in an interactive exercise to learn more about their home judicial districts and take home a gavel pencil.
 
The Judicial Branch began staffing an information booth at the Great Minnesota Get-Together in 2018, using the Fair as an opportunity to educate and engage Minnesotans about their state judiciary.
 

