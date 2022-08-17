Public Hearing to be held September 20 on update to Oil Refinery Facility Permit rules

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will hold a public hearing September 20, 2022, on proposed amendments to its 15A NCAC 01E “Oil Refinery Facility Permit” rules as part of the required rule review and readoption process set forth in N.C. Gen. Stat. § 150B-21.3A. The hearing will be held at DEQ’s Green Square Building located at 217 W. Jones Street, Raleigh, NC, in the 1st Floor Training Room beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The purpose of this public hearing is to allow interested persons to submit oral comments regarding DEQ’s proposed amendments to 15A NCAC 01E, which relate to Oil Refinery Facility Permits. There are no active oil refinery facilities in North Carolina and DEQ has not received any applications for proposed oil refinery facilities at this time.

These rules are Departmental rules that do not need to be approved by the Environmental Management Commission or any other Commission and are required by N.C. Gen. Stat. § 143-215.100–215.102. The proposed amendments are intended to clarify existing language and update the rules to reflect statutory changes. Of the 15 rules in the proposed rulemaking, 11 are proposed for readoption with changes, two are proposed for repeal, one is proposed for readoption with no changes, and 1 is proposed for adoption. The rules proposed for repeal are either unnecessary based on current Department practice or unnecessary due to other North Carolina laws.

Based on the Regulatory Impact Analysis, the proposed changes would have an impact on the State or local governments and applicants if a permit application is submitted, though these impacts are expected to be minimal.

Event location: Green Square 1st Floor Training Room, 217 W. Jones Street, Raleigh, NC 27603

Event date and time: Tuesday, September 20 at 6:30 p.m.

The public is also invited to comment in writing on the proposed changes. Written comments must be received by DEQ no later than 5 p.m. on October 31, 2022. Please email written comments to publiccomments@ncdenr.gov. Please include “Oil Refinery Rules” in the email’s subject line. Comments may also be submitted by mail to:

Alyssa Wright

N.C. Department of Environmental Quality – OGC

1601 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, NC 27699-1601

The proposed permanent rules and supporting documents are available online here.