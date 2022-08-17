Submit Release
Wild Cherry Capri Suns Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Kraft Heinz is recalling approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drinks. This recall comes after diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment, was inadvertently introduced into a production line at a Kraft Heinz factory.

The "Best When Used By" date on the products is June 25, 2023. The products came in 6.6 fluid ounce pouches. Additional product information, including UPCs for the recalled products, is available online.

The issue was discovered after Kraft Heinz received several consumer complaints about the taste of the affected product. The company is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation.

Consumers who purchased these items should not consume them. They can be returned to the stores where they were purchased.

