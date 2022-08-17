Award-Winning Journalist Eben Shapiro Joins Storytelling Firm SellersEaston Media

SellersEaston Media announced today that it has strengthened its storytelling capabilities with the hiring of veteran writer and editor Eben Shapiro. A top media executive with three decades of experience, Shapiro has produced award-winning digital and print content at TIME, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Newsweek. He joins SellersEaston's leadership team as Executive Editor.

"Our clients come to us for masterful storytelling and content creation. We dig deep, with intelligence and compassion, to find the essence of prominent companies, organizations, and individuals," said SellersEaston Co-CEO Pattie Sellers. "Eben shares our DNA for expert interviewing and compelling storytelling that inspires across all channels, whether in print, on video, or on stage."

SellersEaston Co-CEO Nina Easton said Shapiro will collaborate with the firm's senior leadership to write books, produce documentaries and short films and videos, and build platforms for executive clients via articles, blog posts, keynote speeches, and live interviews. "Eben's subject matter expertise is vast and deep, extending from media and the arts to consumer and general business globally," Easton noted.

Shapiro is joining SellersEaston after serving as Deputy Editor of TIME, where he ran daily operations. He launched the TIME100 Companies and created the widely-read Leadership Brief newsletter, featuring long-form interviews with Fortune 100 CEOs and other visionary leaders.

Previously at The Wall Street Journal, Shapiro was a top editor of sections including Personal Journal (the consumer section, which he co-founded), Review, and Arena. He started at the Journal as a reporter covering the entertainment industry, and before that was business editor of Newsweek and a business reporter at The New York Times.

"SellersEaston reflects what I love best about great journalism: interviewing compelling individuals, digging, writing, and making deep connections between people and ideas,'' Shapiro said. "With their own storied media careers and focus on leadership and impact, Pattie and Nina are unrivaled storytellers. I'm excited to be part of this dynamic team."

About SellersEaston Media

SellersEaston Media tells stories of leadership and impact for prominent companies, organizations, and people. Led by award-winning veteran Fortune editors Pattie Sellers and Nina Easton, SellersEaston works with clients to shape and strengthen their stories and build their leadership platforms via written content (articles, books, op-eds), videos, documentary films, podcasts, and live and virtual events. SellersEaston clients include Fortune 500 companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Accenture, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson, PayPal, Raytheon Technologies, SAP, and Visa, as well as major startups, investment firms, global nonprofits, and prominent individuals and families.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005236/en/