FAN EXPO Canada gets even stranger as Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Grace Van Dien join Joseph Quinn at FAN EXPO Canada 2022

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Hello Hawkins! FAN EXPO Canada gets even stranger as Stranger Things stars Finn Wolfhard, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Grace Van Dien are announced to attend the 2022 convention and will be on hand for autographs, photo ops, and Q&As. On Friday, Grace Van Dien's solo panel takes place, followed Saturday by Jamie Campbell Bower's solo panel, and rounding out on Sunday with a panel with Joseph Quinn, Finn Wolfhard, and a surprise guest. FAN EXPO Canada takes place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from August 25-28, 2022. Information on schedules, tickets, autographs, and photo ops is available at fanexpocanada.com.

Mike, Vecna, Chrissy and Eddie are coming to FAN EXPO Canada!

Previously announced FAN EXPO Canada celebrity guests include a reunion of the four Hobbits: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan from the legendary Lord of the Rings trilogy; Clerks stars including Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes; Sons of Anarchy stars Charlie Hunnam, Ryan Hurst, Emilio Rivera, and Theo Rossi; iconic Canadian comedian group the The Kids in the Hall (Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson); William Shatner (Star Trek); and Matthew Lewis (the Harry Potter film series, All Creatures Great and Small).

For a complete list of guests, info and tickets, visit fanexpocanada.com.

ABOUT FAN EXPO Canada

FAN EXPO Canada is the largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event in Canada and the second largest in North America. This year the show floor will be packed with exciting family-friendly activities and celebrity guests including Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things), Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Kevin Smith (Clerks), Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Battlestar Galactica), Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), William Shatner (Star Trek), LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Matthew Lewis (the Harry Potter film series, All Creatures Great and Small), and more. The all-ages pop culture convention expects to host over 130,000 fans in 750,000 sq. ft. of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for the four-day event.

