Manor Estate in Exclusive River Oaks, Houston to Auction via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

3996 Inverness Drive | Houston, TX Custom-designed storybook manor featuring imported materials Located in the beautiful, idyllic River Oaks neighborhood Minutes from the Galleria and exciting Downtown Houston Featuring a guest house, wine cellar, and saltwater pool

In cooperation with Jay Monroe of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty, 3996 Inverness Drive will auction with no reserve in September

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tucked away in the bucolic Tall Timbers section of Houston’s exclusive River Oaks sits this magnificent English Manor Estate. 3996 Inverness Drive will auction in September via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Jay Monrow of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. Currently listed for $17.9 million, with no reserve, the property will sell to the highest bidder. Bidding is scheduled to be held on 8-15 September, via the firm’s digital marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

Centrally located just minutes from the heart of Houston, this Manor sits among the trees and is surrounded by stunning Parterre Gardens and fountains all while offering a modern home! Built of imported English limestone, roughhewn slate floors, and textiles from European design houses, this beautifully appointed home is suited for day-to-day family living as well as hosting events for hundreds. Catch a movie in the theatre, sip on a martini in the Billiards lounge, enjoy a dinner in the wine cellar, or open up the loggia doors and cook a pizza on the pizza oven- the entertainment possibilities are endless.

3996 Inverness Drive contains 18,265 square feet and sits on 2.37 acres of land. This English manor estate contains a beautiful stone exterior, old-world-inspired vaulted ceilings, and natural wood detailing. Inside you will find a large kitchen with a breakfast bar and pantry, a formal entry, vaulted ceilings, and crown molding. The property boasts six gorgeous bedroom suites plus a private guest house. There is ample space to entertain in the billiards room with a full wet bar, in the stunning underground wine cellar, or the home theater. Outside discover landscaped grounds with beautiful hedge designs, an outdoor kitchen and loggia. This all lies besides the saltwater pool and private hot tub.

The estate also includes a four-car garage with attached carport, a laundry and craft room, and a home gym with mini-fridge.

As the most ethnically diverse metropolitan area in the nation, Houston has something for everyone! Foodies will love this city where folks eat out more times a week than anywhere else in America and the average meal costs less than the national average. Houston is home to the largest medical center in the world and, as you might expect in Texas, annually hosts one of the biggest rodeos in the world. The River Oaks neighborhood is in the center of the city and is characterized by verdant lawns and oak trees. The nearby Galleria is the largest shopping mall in Texas and the neighborhood’s River Oaks shopping center is the place to spend an afternoon with national stores, local boutiques, and dining options. Whether you’re taking in a world-renowned musical downtown or strolling along Buffalo Bayou, Houston has an activity that fits your lifestyle. 3996 Inverness Drive has easy access to Interstate 610 and Interstate 10. The manor is 30 minutes from George Bush Intercontinental Airport and William P. Hobby Airport, 1.5 miles to the River Oaks Country Club, and 10 minutes to the Galleria.

3996 Inverness Drive is available for showings daily 1-4pm and by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

