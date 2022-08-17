Kin + Carta brings Mona Champaneri in to head up Experience and Product

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global digital transformation consultancy Kin + Carta has appointed Mona Champaneri as managing director – experience and product, to spearhead further growth of the service line offering.

In this role, Champaneri will be taking a customer-centric, data-driven approach to developing personalized, connected experiences that adapt to changing needs of customers. Leveraging data and insights for customer and employee experiences to improve the way an organization works better for everyone. This includes leveraging emerging technologies, data and connected commerce to create frictionless customer experiences, turning customers from ‘anonymous to advocate’.

She has extensive background in consulting services within Product and Experience Design & Delivery and has held influential positions at companies such as Rightpoint, where she was the head of the global Engagement Leadership practice and later appointed the role of Chief of Staff to the CEO. Her CV also includes technology, product development and program management roles in fintech and advertising, with clients including J.P Morgan, United Airlines, Kellogg’s and Kimberly-Clark.

Champaneri also sits on the board of an emerging EdTech Company, FEARLESS+, that is disrupting the way young adults look for opportunities for internships and college & career placement.

Champaneri’s appointment follows the launch of a new go-to-market strategy and the strengthening of Kin + Carta’s position as a global digital transformation consultancy.

The consultancy now has 2,000 specialists across four continents, delivering end-to-end digital transformation services for some of the world's leading businesses. Clients include HP, PepsiCo, Gordon Food Service, and Corteva Agriscience.

Last year, Kin + Carta achieved global B Corp certification, the first company on the London Stock Exchange to be recognized as such. More recently, Kin + Carta completed the purchase of software developer Melon Group and ecommerce consultancy Loop.

Champaneri said: “I was looking for a business whose values matched my own and Kin + Carta fits the bill perfectly by putting people and planet first every time. The Experience and Product team works strategically with clients to help them solve problems and create frictionless customer experiences, understanding that people sit at the heart of the digital journey.

“We want to help businesses understand and enhance every digital interaction they have with customers, at every stage from discovery to post-purchase and on every platform.”

Kelly Manthey, Global CEO at Kin + Carta added: “Mona understands not only every aspect of digital technology, but how and where people interact with it. This is a really important hire as she will help our team deliver strategic guidance to our clients and shape their experiences for the better.”