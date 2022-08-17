Submit Release
Hiker Assisted off Falling Waters Trail in Franconia

August 17, 2022

Franconia, NH – On Tuesday August 16, 2022, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the NH Fish and Game was notified of a hiker who had suffered a lower-leg injury while hiking down the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia. A group of eight hikers had successfully hiked most of the popular Franconia Ridge Loop and was descending the steep Falling Waters Trail when they were overcome by rain. This made the trail slippery and caused one of the hikers to fall and injure her lower leg. The injured hiker was identified as Caitlin Wrinn, 20, of Middletown, Delaware. Initially, Wrinn did not think she could make it down the trail on her own.

Conservation Officers and members of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue team responded to carry Wrinn to the Falling Waters trailhead. The rescuers reached Wrinn at approximately 8:00 p.m. Wrinn and the rest of the party were given headlamps and she was able to walk out on her own with assistance. The entire group reached the rescue command at approximately 9:00 p.m.

The NH Fish and Game would like to thank the volunteers who assist with these carry outs. Members of these groups work tirelessly when needed and are always willing to give up what they are doing to help a hiker in need. For information regarding the HikeSafe program, see the website www.hiksafe.com. For additional information regarding the New Hampshire Outdoor Council please visit www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org.

