ONLY TWO WEEKS LEFT UNTIL THE AUGUST 31ST DEADLINE, FILE FORM 2290 FOR THE 2022-2023 TAX YEAR NOW

ROCK HILL, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is almost time for the 2022-2023 Form 2290 deadline which falls on August 31st. This is an important deadline for drivers of trucks weighing 55,000 pounds or more. These drivers are required to have a current Stamped Schedule 1 and the only way to obtain one is to file Form 2290 . This Stamped Schedule 1 helps a driver of a qualifying vehicle obtain tags and their vehicle registration.If a vehicle with this qualifying weight drives less than 5,000 miles a year or less than 7,500 miles if it is used for agricultural purposes this vehicle is considered suspended and there will be no tax owed to the IRS. If there is no tax owed to the IRS then this vehicle is considered to be suspended but Form 2290 still needs to be filed for this vehicle.Form 2290 must be filed with the IRS for the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax . This tax is filed for the upcoming tax year and is always due on August 31st. This is because the Form 2290 tax year goes from July 1st to June 30th. The Stamped Schedule 1 expires July 1st so it is important to file Form 2290 as soon as possible and avoid being penalized.With the Form 2290 filing deadline so close, ExpressTruckTax offers a fast and simple Form 2290 filing solution. Filing with ExpressTruckTax only takes a few minutes with a new convenient way to pay the Heavy Vehicle Use Tax. Drivers can now pay their HVUT tax directly through ExpressTruckTax using a credit or debit card.When asked about the IRS Form 2290 approaching, Agie Sundaram, the CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTruckTax, responded, “To avoided IRS penalties, it is absolutely crucial that drivers file their Form 2290 by the August 31st deadline. The market-leading ExpressTruckTax team is here to provide a complete solution by offering the best bilingual live customer support and extended hours until the Form 2290 deadline.”The Form 2290 due date is fast approaching. File now at expresstrucktax.com to take advantage of the easy-to-use Form 2290 e-filing solution to ensure Form 2290 is filed on time.ExpressTruckTax, a leading IRS-authorized e-file provider, has been helping thousands of truckers file their 2290 for the past 10 years. ExpressTruckTax’s offerings don’t end with Form 2290. Drivers can also file Form 2290 amendments as well as Form 8849 if any corrections are needed to be added to the filed Form 2290.SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of ExpressTruckTax, creates industry-leading solutions for IRS tax e-filing and the transportation industry. Located in the heart of downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN Enterprises is proof that big ideas can grow and thrive in a small town.SPAN Enterprises develops, supports, and grows powerful applications. This includes TaxBandits, ExpressTaxExempt, TruckLogics, ExpressExtension, and more. Learn more at https://www.spanenterprises.com/ Please direct all media inquiries to Nicole Jankov, Content Writer, at nicolejankov@spanenterprises.com.