Medefy Health Ranks No. 146 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in the Nation and No. 1 in Oklahoma.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Medefy Health, a healthcare benefits navigation platform dedicated to radically improving the employee health benefits experience and lowering employer healthcare spending, announced it has been named No. 146 in Inc. Magazine's prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in America. Medefy also ranked as the 15th fastest-growing tech company nationally and the fastest-growing company headquartered in Oklahoma.
Over the past three years, Medefy reported an astounding 3,338% revenue growth rate, putting it in the top 3% of the coveted list. Factors driving the strong performance included significant product enhancements, sizable investments in platform technology expansion, a growing national sales and marketing presence, unmatched client retention, and notable additions to the leadership team.
"To be named to this incredibly prestigious list is a huge milestone for the company and our entire team,” said Matt Scovil, co-founder and CEO. “We founded Medefy to help everyday people navigate confusing, complex healthcare like an expert — and this is a testament to the fact that we’ve built the best technology, approach, and team not only in Oklahoma but in the U.S.”
Companies named on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful financially but have also demonstrated incredible resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144% and added more than 68,394 jobs in the United States over the past three years.
"While our inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list solidifies our standing among the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., the growth at Medefy Health is just getting started," said Jim Barsness, Chief Revenue Officer. "We’re going to continue to hire the best and brightest while investing in our product to ensure the rapid growth we have seen only continues to grow well into the future."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
About Medefy Health
Medefy Health is a mobile healthcare benefits navigation platform dedicated to lowering healthcare spending and uncomplicating access to healthcare for health plan members. Launched in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 2018, Medefy helps employers revolutionize their benefits offerings by empowering health plan members to find and use their health benefits — right when they need them. The platform connects members with a variety of digital tools as well as live, in-app benefits experts with an average response time of under 60-seconds, 24/7 — equipped to answer benefits-related questions and proactively schedule high-value care. Medefy serves over 1,300 employers and their 300,000+ members across the United States, offering solutions to self-insured employers, insurance brokers, benefits advisors, TPAs, and enterprise groups. For more information, visit www.Medefy.com.
For additional information or interview requests, contact Jordan Neal, Director of Marketing, jneal@medefy.com, or 512.800.3480.
Jordan Neal
