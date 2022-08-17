Maritime Transportation System ISAC Announces Annual Maritime Cybersecurity Summit Keynotes and Sponsors
In-Person Event to Focus on Practices for Cyber Safe, Secure and Resilient OperationsWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MTS-ISAC) announced keynotes and sponsors for the fourth annual Maritime Cybersecurity Summit. The Summit is scheduled for November 16 and 17, 2022 and will be held at the Ports America Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in the Port of New York and New Jersey. It will bring together maritime transportation system private and public sector leaders responsible for organizational risk management and maritime cybersecurity professionals from around the globe to focus on practices for safe, secure, and resilient supply chain operations.
Ms. Beth Rooney, Port Director for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Mr. Michael Perrino, VP and Chief Information Security Officer for CMA CGM, will serve as keynote speakers for this year’s Summit providing public and private sector perspectives respectively. Given this year’s focus on delivering maritime cybersecurity practitioners solutions to strengthen their core programs and reduce risk, these industry leaders will bring their unique perspectives, rich with a mix of vision and experience.
“Transitioning into the third year of the MTS-ISAC and the fourth year of the Summit, we are finding stakeholders collaborating with each other more than ever to share and evolve best practices and playbooks to accelerate their cyber defenses and manage organizational risk,” said Mr. Scott Dickerson, MTS-ISAC Executive Director and the Maritime Cybersecurity Summit founder. “The agenda, keynote speakers, sessions, and sponsors are all dedicated to advance the state of cybersecurity in the maritime transportation system. It will be great to be back in person with this year’s Summit and we’re excited about the level of interest and how it is taking shape.”
Sponsors of this year’s Summit include Black Kite, Booz Allen Hamilton, ClassNK, ConnectWise, Cyware, Matson, Nozomi Networks, and Ports America. The MTS-ISAC is grateful for the support of these sponsors in helping to organize this year’s event and the leadership these organizations are displaying in helping to address cyber risks. Their support helps to support two distinct tracks at this year’s Summit. One track will focus on cyber risk management challenges and best practices for non-technical leaders and the other track will focus on technical cybersecurity control areas. Among the panel discussions across these two tracks will be topics covering the cyber threat landscape, game planning effective defense strategies, developing effective security architectures, managing vulnerabilities in an increasingly interconnected landscape, evolving boardroom considerations, and strategies for maximizing collaboration through exercises and drills. Success stories as a result of effective information sharing, a key tenant of the MTS-ISAC, will be on full display at the Summit as well.
Registration for the 2022 Summit can be completed on the MTS-ISAC website, and anyone interested in learning more about the MTS-ISAC or the 2022 Maritime Cybersecurity Summit can contact the MTS-ISAC here.
About MTS-ISAC
The Maritime Transportation System Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MTS-ISAC) is a nonprofit formed by maritime critical infrastructure stakeholders to address maritime cybersecurity challenges. The MTS-ISAC promotes and facilitates maritime cybersecurity information sharing, awareness, training and collaboration efforts between private and public sector stakeholders, both within the maritime sector and across other critical infrastructure sectors. Its mission is to effectively reduce cyber risk across the entire MTS community through improved identification, protection, detection, response, and recovery efforts and act as the maritime sector's actionable cyber information sharing center of excellence. For more information, visit https://www.mtsisac.org/.
About The Maritime Cybersecurity Summit
The Maritime Cybersecurity Summit supports focused discussions on maritime cybersecurity challenges for private and public sector maritime critical infrastructure owners and operators. During the Summit, owners, operators, suppliers, service providers, port authorities and other public sector stakeholders share information on their current efforts, challenges, and identified best practices to address cyber risks. This event offers a rare opportunity to not only engage and hear from a diverse group of experts, but also connect with peers in the community to build trusted relationships. This is an event where your organization can focus on collaborating with other maritime leaders who are focused on building a more operationally resilient maritime ecosystem.
