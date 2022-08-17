Nonprofit Responds to Post Covid Needs
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston, TX—Body & Soul Fitness announces a "faith & fitness" instructor training. The one-day training is on August 19-20 at Journey Church, 3939 Glade Valley Drive, Kingwood
"Body & Soul is a training organization and has offered many training events over the years, but this is our first effort to compress training essentials into a one-day event. Our goal is to respond to the public's need for community and connection and to provide area churches and individuals who want to serve with a proven way to meet these needs in their communities," says Body & Soul's President Amy Stafford. The event also carries 8 hours of ACE continuing education for certified fitness professionals.
Fitness experience and credentials are not necessary to become a Body & Soul instructor, but a heart for providing faith & fitness leadership is. The one-day training will teach all of the basics. Body & Soul's ongoing training and community and leadership support provide everything needed to start "faith & fitness" classes. Want to check it out first before committing to a training day?
The public is invited to a FREE Friday evening workout event showcasing all programs and a general overview. Register here for the instructor training which includes the Friday night workout. Register here for the FREE Friday public event.
Body & Soul is "where faith and fitness meet." An international nonprofit fitness organization founded in 1981, Body & Soul offers Cardio Strength and Flexibility, FIT360, Power Strength, Gold, Dance Blast, and Longevity FIT360 programs. For more information on becoming an instructor and where you can find Body & Soul classes, go to www.bodyandsoul.org. Want a peek at a Body & Soul workout? Check out our programs at Body & Soul FitTV with a free 30-day trial.
