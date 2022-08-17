UND Today

Eighty-seven first-year law students, members of the UND School of Law Class of 2025, begin their legal education this week.

Their journey began with a Convocation ceremony held Sunday evening at the Chester Fritz Auditorium with their family and friends in attendance. Eric Link, UND provost and vice president for academic affairs; Brian Pappas, dean of the School of Law; and Brad Parrish, assistant dean of student services, gave remarks. Judge Ralph R. Erickson, a federal judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit, delivered the convocation address.

In his remarks, Judge Erickson presented the newest students of UND School of Law with three pieces of advice for their time in law school. “First, call your mother,” he said. A text to your father is fine, but your mom requires a phone call, he added with a smile.

Read more at: https://blogs.und.edu/und-today/2022/08/und-school-of-law-welcomes-class-of-2025/