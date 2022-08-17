Major cities in TX, AZ, NC, MD, NV, WI, and MI proclaim August 18th as "Never Give Up Day"
Major cities in Texas, Arizona, North Carolina, Maryland, Nevada, Wisconsin and Michigan proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day.
Never Give Up Day is a great opportunity to reflect on how far you've come and the exciting challenges ahead of you.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mayoral proclamation signals the city's role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.
— Mr. Never Give Up
Never Give Up Day is dedicated to the millions of people who have today not lost their determination and ambition. "So many people have no choice but to be at their strongest and most resilient, because the fate of their loved ones rest upon their resolve to never give up. Never Give Up Day is a day where they feel supported for the courage with which they maintain their struggle without giving up. It's a perfect day to strengthen their resolve."
The global interest that Never Give Up Day generates for its annual celebration on August 18th is phenomenal. The message "Never Give Up' is needed now, more than ever to lift spirits, and give hope for a brighter tomorrow. Among the many resources at play in growing our economy, cultivating a mindset of determination and ensuring people have a strong sense of confidence in their own unique abilities are perhaps the most important. Whatever the future holds, the ability to bounce back from any type of setback will stand them in good stead. Never Give Up Day is also recognized as a significant day of influencing children; We know from many studies what happens when a person gives up. In a way, today’s Never Give Up Day helps demonstrate the importance and value of never giving up and the impact such a day has on society.
Never Give Up Day provides a platform for individuals and professionals to choose their own way to contribute to this special day. This day can acknowledge someone’s resilience and determination. It can mark an anniversary and the accomplishments achieved over the years. Even something as simple as appreciating a loved one who has never given up on you in your difficult times is worth celebrating.
This day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities and citizens in general to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising activities.
Here are the cities in the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausau (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO, Hobbs (NM)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
