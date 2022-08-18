Akselos Joins the World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community

Akselos: the Fastest Engineering Simulation Technology

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akselos - the creator of the world's most advanced engineering simulation software - has joined the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community.

The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency.

Companies invited to be Global Innovators will engage with one or more of the Forum's platforms to help define the global agenda on critical issues. Akselos will contribute to the platform for "Shaping the Future of Energy, Materials and Infrastructure."

"We are grateful to the World Economic Forum for providing Akselos with this opportunity to join the World Economic Forum Global Innovators Community," said Akselos CEO Thomas Leurent. "Akselos is the leading provider of physics-based digital twins for Net Zero 2050, which links perfectly with the Forum's long-standing mission to accelerate the energy transition and get humanity to a clean energy future."

We are pleased to have Akselos join the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators community," said Verena Kuhn, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Akselos will work alongside other innovators and industry leaders to spur the advancement and acceleration of digital twin technology across multiple facets of the global community. Akselos will contribute to the Forum's Platform for Shaping the Future of Energy, Materials and Infrastructure as part of the Advanced Energy Solutions Community and also engage globally as part of the Forum's Fourth Industrial Revolution Network."

About Akselos:

Akselos is the creator of the world's most advanced engineering simulation technology – the Digital Guardian. Founded in 2012 and with operations in Europe, the USA, and South East Asia, the company's products are designed specifically to help protect the world's critical infrastructure with real-time, condition-based monitoring for large critical assets.

About the World Economic Forum:

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.