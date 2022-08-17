18 Chestnuts, Plant-Based Soups, Selected as Finalists for the World Plant Based Awards 2022

Distinctly nutritious and artistically blended plant-based soups recognized in three different categories for World Plant Based Awards 2022

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (PRWEB) August 17, 2022

18 Chestnuts, a collection of distinctly nutritious and artistically blended plant-based soups, is excited to announce it has been selected as a finalist for the World Plant Based Awards 2022 in three different categories: Best Plant-Based Convenience Product, Best Plant-Based Packaging and Best Plant-Based Start Up.

"We are honored to be included among such an impressive list of industry leaders and to be named a finalist in three very competitive categories. 18 Chestnuts is excited to highlight Kara Hollinger, Founder, Strategic Consultant and Creative Director of Made Outside® tied to our ‘Best Plant-Based Packaging' who helped bring the packaging vision for our company to life," said Founder of 18 Chestnuts, Ilona Kossoff.

The World Plant-Based Awards, in association with Plant Based World Expo, are a celebration of innovation and excellence across the plant-based food and drink industry. The judging panel considered 148 entries from 20 countries across 17 categories. Winners from each category will be announced during a special awards ceremony on September 8, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Javits Center, New York City in association with Plant Based World Expo North America.

"The industry and consumer recognition stemming from the World Plant Based Awards will further establish 18 Chestnuts as an innovator in the plant-based space," said Kossoff.

To learn more or purchase 18 Chestnuts, please visit https://18chestnuts.com.

About 18 Chestnuts

Founded by Ilona Kossoff, 18 Chestnuts began as an expression of her creative self in the kitchen. With nutrition at its forefront, 18 Chestnuts focus on the power of plants to nourish and heal the body. All soups are created with locally sourced vegetables and natural ingredients and blended for a more plant-based nutrition in every sip. For more information, visit 18chestnuts.com.

About The World Plant-Based Awards

The World Plant-Based Awards, in association with Plant Based World Conference & Expo, are a celebration of innovation and excellence across every category of the global plant-based industry. These awards are a fantastic way to enhance the promotion of your brand and to ensure it gains global recognition. Being successfully shortlisted provides a hallmark of success that will prevail long after the awards ceremony and can highlight the contribution your company's products and team are making to the plant-based industry. For more information, visit World Plant-based Awards 2022: Finalists announced - FoodBev Media.

About FoodBev Media

Established in 2000, FoodBev Media is the food and beverage industry's leading media and communication business. With a portfolio of international magazines, the website http://www.foodbev.com and the industry's largest social media network, FoodBev Media ensures you are continuously kept up to date with the latest trends and innovations. Since 2003, FoodBev Media has gained a reputation for organizing successful international awards schemes in the food, beverage and dairy industries.

