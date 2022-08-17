Personalized Books with Photos – Manimal Tales Launches First of Its Kind PhotoStory Children’s Books
Manimal Tales launches PhotoStories, personalized children’s books with photos. Users can upload their own photos and they get printed as part of the book!
A PhotoStory transforms a personalized picture book into so much more: almost like a photo album, but much more fun and memorable because of the story that’s wrapped around the photos.”SANFORD, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manimal Tales, a leading personalized children’s book publisher, is promoting its line of personalized picture books with photos, called PhotoStories.
As previously announced, PhotoStories are an entirely new kind of personalized book for children and adults. Most personalized children’s books allow users to enter the child’s name, choose an avatar that looks like the child and add in other personal details.
In addition to all of the personalization options above, Manimal Tales’ PhotoStories allow users to upload actual photos and have those become part of the story. Using the PhotoStory Editor interface, users can add, rotate, crop and edit their photos, and upon purchase, have the book be printed with those photos in the personalized book.
“A PhotoStory transforms a personalized picture book into so much more: almost like a photo album, but much more fun and memorable because of the story that’s wrapped around the photos,” said Sue Donhym, the founder of Manimal Tales. “If a picture is worth a thousand words, then a PhotoStory is infinitely better than a plain old, personalized book!”
PhotoStories also play a strong role in ensuring children feel more included. According to the Cooperative Children's Book Center (CCBC) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, in 2021, of all children’s books with human characters, 47% had main characters who were white. “Part of the reason I started writing personalized children’s books was to address the appalling lack of diversity in children’s books,” said Ms. Donhym. “Adding your own photos to children’s books just pushes the envelope on diversity that much further.”
Manimal Tales is the first publisher to offer PhotoStories, and these personalized picture books with photos are the first of their kind. Currently Manimal Tales offers two PhotoStory titles: the Happy Birthday Book and Your Baby’s Story. Both titles are offered in two versions – softcover and hardcover. The softcover retails for $24.99 and the hardcover for $32.99. There are several additional titles in the pipeline that will be launched in the next few months.
The Happy Birthday Book is perfect for people of all ages from 2 years and up, including adults. The book celebrates a person’s birthday and incorporates photos of the person from when they were a baby, photos of past birthdays, and other fun details. Users can also personalize the book based on their date of birth, their name, their gender and can also add a custom dedication to the book. The story is told in humorous rhyme and the illustrations are vivid and colorful.
A spokesperson for Manimal Tales said, “The Happy Birthday book is a great birthday present because it becomes a keepsake souvenir for the recipient and something they tend to treasure for many years.”
Readers can view the Happy Birthday book at https://manimaltales.com/products/happy-birthday-photo-story.
Your Baby’s Story explains to a child how they were born in a light and humorous manner and has the added advantage of incorporating photos from before, during and after the pregnancy.
“Your Baby’s Story is a well-received gift for baby showers and new parents,” said the spokesperson for Manimal Tales. “The story is beautiful and we’ve seen parents actually start to cry when they’ve received this book!”
Your Baby’s Story can be viewed at https://manimaltales.com/products/your-babys-photo-story.
Users can visit the website at www.manimaltales.com and personalize the books they want. On the website they have to add basic personalization details (like the child’s name), and then are taken to the Photo Editor where they upload the photos they wish to use directly into the book. Once the books are purchased, they are printed and shipped directly to customers. Online orders take 2 to 3 business days to fulfil and a further 3 to 5 business days to ship using standard shipping. Manimal Tales ships all across the United States and internationally as well.
Customers appreciate the idea of adding photos to their picture books. “It’s so much more meaningful when you have photos in a book, and it’s such an exciting application of technology to children’s books really,” said Robby Sato, a customer. “My kid loved seeing the photos in his personalized book and I had so much fun finding and adding them in!”
If users choose not to add the photos in digitally, they can still personalize and purchase the book and paste on the photos later, much as they would with a photo album.
Visit the Manimal Tales website to see all the titles and get more information: https://manimaltales.com.
About Manimal Tales:
Manimal Tales is a leading publisher of personalized books and personalized children's content. We believe that every child should be the hero of their story. Our books are unique, beautifully written and illustrated and of the highest quality. With the launch of PhotoStories, Manimal Tales provides users the ability to integrate their photos into our stories, creating a level of personalized content unmatched in the market. PhotoStory books are not just great stories, they are keepsakes and mementos to be cherished for a lifetime.
Visit www.manimaltales.com to view our titles and experience our stories.
