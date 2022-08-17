Rogue Marketers, Small Agencies and Solopreneurs Can Now Compete with Big-Budget Marketing Agencies
NFTs enable data reuse and ongoing revenue generation for ad campaignsUNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that could shake up the advertising industry, HomeMeta has announced a new platform that allows companies to work with ad agencies in a more efficient and cost-effective manner. The platform enables agencies, rogue marketers, small agencies and solopreneurs to create assets, test the assets and sell them to companies through NFTs with perpetual royalties attached.
As part of the launch, HomeMeta is offering $5,000 to the agency or rogue creator that uses the platform and mints the most interactions.
Ad campaigns can be a great way to generate interest in a product or service. However, they can also be a significant drain on resources, with diminishing returns over time. Most people become quickly desensitized to advertising, meaning that companies have to constantly increase their spending in order to maintain the same level of exposure. In addition, ad campaigns generally have a limited shelf life, and brands often find it difficult to justify the continued investment once the initial burst of interest has passed. As a result, many companies are eager to find additional revenue streams from existing resources. While ad campaigns can be an effective marketing tool, their limited effectiveness makes them more suited for short-term projects than long-term brand building.
When it comes to marketing, data is everything. By understanding past customer behavior, marketers can anticipate future needs and trends and adjust their campaigns accordingly. However, obtaining accurate and up-to-date data can be a challenge. This is where HomeMeta comes in. Unique NFTs enable data reuse and ongoing revenue generation, making it easy for marketers to keep their campaigns running smoothly. Thanks to hyper-personal targeting, marketers can connect with their target audience more effectively than ever before. And because HomeMeta’s NFTs can be sold to generate recurring revenue, marketers, college students or anyone creative can continue to generate results long after the conclusion of a campaign with in-app retargeting. Smaller creators can now compete with big-budget marketing agencies.
HomeMeta is a way for businesses to compile data from advertising campaigns, lead follow-ups and turn them into NFTs. Once an NFT is made, it can be sold to other businesses looking for similar engaged audiences to run their own campaigns (i.e., a lender is looking for realtor campaigns to generate loan leads). This process works to recoup funds spent on the campaign and to create a perpetual royalty every time the NFT is resold. The campaign data can always be accessed by the business that originally created the campaign – regardless of selling the NFT – allowing for re-use and retargeting.
HomeMeta's platform not only converts campaigns into NFTs, but also allows marketers to leverage dynamic PURLs and QR codes while augmenting each deliverable with up to 100 pieces of data. HomeMeta empowers marketers to be strategic and tactical, to find campaign alignment with meta-data, audience segmentation, north star metrics and out-of-the-box creativity to power their next big campaign. The platform also provides cross-platform capabilities so that marketers can manage their campaigns from a single location. This makes it easier to track results and make adjustments as needed. With HomeMeta, marketers have everything they need to launch successful campaigns that achieve their desired results.
HomeMeta is the most powerful tool for B2B marketing and sales teams. It provides valuable insight into who your best prospects are, and how to reach them. With HomeMeta, users can quickly and easily create targeted lists of potential customers and then append third-party data to those lists, targeting marketing and sales efforts more effectively. In addition, HomeMeta provides second-party data captured and sold within campaign NFTs. This data can be used to retarget prospects and convert more leads into customers. Finally, HomeMeta generates first-party data that can be used to automatically follow up with potential customers.
HomeMeta can be used in a variety of industries to help offset costs and generate revenue. In the advertising industry, marketers can sell their campaign NFTs to offset the cost of their campaigns. In the real estate industry, NFTs could enable service providers involved in various transaction stages to leverage data from each other's campaigns. And in the travel industry, airlines marketing to travelers could sell their campaign NFTs to travel agents who want to sell destination packages to passengers.
For more information, to subscribe and book a demo, visit homemeta.io.
