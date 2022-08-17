Today, the World Celebrates "Never Give Up Day"

Never Give Up Day is dedicated to the millions of people who have today not lost their determination and ambition.

This day is about motivating others, inspiring ourselves, and remembering that even in hard times, we can keep going.” — Mr. Never Give Up

AUSTRALIA, August 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On this day we teach our youth one of the most important lessons of life: never give up the fight to survive and thrive in life.More than 50 city Mayors in the US and Canada join community members in celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th . The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.The global interest that Never Give Up Day generates for its annual celebration on August 18th is phenomenal. The message "Never Give Up' is needed now, more than ever to lift spirits, and give hope for a brighter tomorrow. Among the many resources at play in growing our economy, cultivating a mindset of determination and ensuring people have a strong sense of confidence in their own unique abilities are perhaps the most important. Whatever the future holds, the ability to bounce back from any type of setback will stand them in good stead. Never Give Up Day is also recognized as a significant day of influencing children; We know from many studies what happens when a person gives up. In a way, today’s Never Give Up Day helps demonstrate the importance and value of never giving up and the impact such a day has on society.The truth is no matter how much you try to plan and prepare for every possible outcome, life will find a way of surprising you. Never Give Up Day is about encouraging people to stay in the game long enough to exchange the pain for something much greater!Never Give Up has long held the power to engage, inspire, and evoke the most primal and profound instincts of human emotion. Every aspect of our personalities derives from our instinct to survive, moving forward and thrive in life. 'Never Give Up' is probably the first and foremost power of motivation ever given to mankind.This day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities and citizens in general to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising activities.Here are the cities in the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausau (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO, Hobbs (NM)Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)Watch Video Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw for more information: http://www.nevergiveupday.com USA: (929) 388 2146Canada: (647) 243 7276info@nevergiveupday.com

Never Give Up