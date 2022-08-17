World Best Athletes Use "Never Give Up Day" to Inspire their Fans
Major cities in the US and Canada have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day.
The person who never gives up in life is someone who believes that there is always a chance to win.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.
The global interest that Never Give Up Day generates for its annual celebration on August 18 is phenomenal. The message "Never Give Up' is needed now, more than ever to lift spirits, and give hope for a brighter tomorrow. Athletes, and celebrities use 'Never Give Up Day' to inspire their fans. There are so many ways that artists, athletes and influencers can be a part of this global celebration day by using their platforms, talents and resources to support those around them and inspire them to never give up!
"Celebrities create a lasting impact on the relationships that fans have with them, and they use Never Give Up Day to tell their fans something real about the early days of their careers. Ultimately, their story should link back to authentic elements that define how much they evolved through ups and downs that made their career where it is at the present time."
Facing defeat, coping with stress or even handling the victory - requires a lot of perseverance and a lot of hard work. And that’s one thing you learn on Never Give Up Day. You Never Give Up! Powerful authentic stories are crucial for engaging a new generation of people who are willing to build a better future for themselves and others.
Never Give Up Day is about more than just never giving up on ourselves, even when the odds seem insurmountable - this day is about being part of a big family with millions of people in the same boat, encouraging the general public to never give up the fight against global issues of concern like illness, poverty and climate change.
Never Give Up Day was first observed in 2019. But it wasn’t until 2021 that the city’s mayors agreed to proclaim August 18th as Never Give Up Day, making it a national celebration day.
Here are the cities in the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausau (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO, Hobbs (NM)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
Watch Video Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw
for more information: http://www.nevergiveupday.com
