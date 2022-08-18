We Insure's Rapid National Expansion Continues With New Agency in Maitland, Florida
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure, an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Blacklion.
Agency Owner Maurice Carter brings his 20 years as a self-employed professional organization broker — with experience in payroll, workers compensation, benefits and general liability — to the We Insure table.
His mission, Carter says, is “to become the go-to agency for commercial product lines. We believe the training and customer service support We Insure provides — and the strong relationships we’ll be able to build — will allow us to ride the wave of success in the commercial insurance market.”
We Insure Chief Franchise Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “We Insure attracts franchise owners from diverse professional backgrounds and industries. Because of the full support We Insure provides in operations, technology and marketing, franchise partners can focus on their customer relationships and on growing their book of business.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, Founder of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 180 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
